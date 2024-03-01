Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CM says police suspect IED was used

Amid speculations about the nature of the blast that took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield on Friday, March 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah said the police suspect an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to set off the blast. “One person came with a small bag. We don’t know who he is. He went to the cashier and took a token for food. The bag blasted. We are questioning the cashier to get more details,” the CM said. He also urged the media not to politicise the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also assured people that they need not worry, as investigations are underway. “Officials are investigating the motive behind the blast. They are investigating whether it was done by business rivals or if there was any other motive behind it,” he said.

Shivakumar noted that there was a CCTV camera about 2 km away from Rameshwaram Cafe and that they are looking at the footage from it. “The officials are checking who was in the range of the Rameshwaram Cafe. Nobody needs to worry. There are some people who are trying to disturb peace in the city and we will ensure protection,” he added.