‘South Tax Movement’ and why Karnataka is protesting Union govt’s ‘fiscal injustice’

In the tax devolution as per the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, all southern states except Tamil Nadu experienced reductions in their share. CM Siddaramaiah, on February 6, pointed out, “From the 14th to the 15th Finance Commission, Karnataka’s fund allocation has decreased by 1.07%. Over the past four years, Karnataka has faced difficulties due to reduced tax devolutions, resulting in a loss of Rs 45,000 crore.”

Addressing similar allegations in the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman cited the established nature of the tax devolution process and stated that she lacked discretion to alter Finance Commission recommendations. But this stands in contrast to the statements made by BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, which suggested behind-the-scenes negotiations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 to reduce the funds allocated to states. Recently, Al Jazeera had published a story revealing that PM Modi had held backdoor negotiations with the Finance Commission of India to significantly cut funds allocated to the country’s states.

Impact of GST and call for fiscal autonomy

Experts argue that the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017 reduced state taxation autonomy, instead increasing the states’ reliance on the Union government for funds. “Once GST came into effect everything was centralised. Now state governments hardly have any flexibility when it comes to taxation,” said pro-Kannada activist Ganesh Chetan.

Initially hailed as a transformative reform, the GST had promised to streamline administration and increase state revenues. But despite certain improvements, the initial optimism soon waned as states grappled with delayed remittances, inadequate compensation, and the realisation that the 14% guaranteed compensation fell far short of expectations in many states.

Prior to the introduction of GST, taxes were primarily under state control, Tara points out. “But now the Union government is increasingly relying on indirect taxes such as GST,” she adds.

Siddaramaiah recently said that the stoppage of the GST compensation has hurt Karnataka. “Before GST, our state's tax collection growth was at 15%...compensation was discontinued in June 2022. This has significantly impacted our ability to achieve a 15% tax collection growth rate again,” he said.

Ganesh emphasises on the need to empower states in tax-related decision-making to address fiscal autonomy. “The taxation rights of the states is the primary issue here. How can states regain those rights from the Union government? We should ensure the state gets its fair share of resources, that’s what we need to focus on.”

Responding to BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Simha’s remark that “south India has benefitted from the north,” Ganesh advocates for structural reforms rather than mere political rhetoric to address the imbalance. “Politicians like Pratap Simha or Siddaramaiah give out statements, but what concrete proposals do they offer? Are there any reforms promised at the manifesto level? These are questions that need to be raised. Rather than seeing it as a one-time political blame game, we should look at it as a structural issue that needs to be reformed,” Ganesh says.

Soon after coming to power in May 2023, the Congress government in Karnataka had blamed PM Narendra Modi for the state suffering a loss, as the legitimate special grant of Rs 5,495 crore mentioned in the 15th FC’s interim report was denied to the state. Siddaramaih accused FM Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, of removing the special grant from the final report of 15th FC. He had also written a letter to Nirmala in August 2023 seeking the release of the special grants.

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya responded to the Congress’ allegations on February 6, claiming that Siddaramaiah's demand for Rs 5,495 crore special grant was a ‘lie’. “The 15th FC did not recommend a special grant to any state. There is no such recommendation to accept or reject. It is a figment of his (Siddaramaiah’s) imagination,” he said.