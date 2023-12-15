Karnataka’s sex ratio drops to 929 girls, Min proposes steps to tackle female foeticide

Citing government records, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao revealed on Thursday, December 14 that the sex ratio in the state has significantly declined — dropping to 929 girls against 1,000 boys compared to last year’s 947 girls to 1,000 boys. He said the reason could be attributed to the increasing cases of female foeticide orchestrated by organised rackets involving doctors, lab technicians, nurses, and hospital management. To address this alarming issue, the Karnataka government on December 14 announced a series of measures including amending legislation to enhance its effectiveness, formulating a new policy, and establishing a state-level task force.

“We are going to amend the existing Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) laws to make them more strict against female foeticide. We will also include the police department to tackle the issue. In some cases, we have found that the foeticide is carried out by doctors who are not certified and we will put our efforts to curb it,” Minister Dinesh Gundu said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that proposed amendments prohibiting illegal termination of pregnancy would be introduced in the next legislative session.

Dinesh also suggested the creation of a state-level task force to promptly address violations, and proposed the establishment of sub-division level monitoring committees. Additionally, he said he was considering deploying an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to exclusively handle cases of female foeticide. District Health Officers (DHOs) have also been instructed to conduct decoy operations every three months to identify hospitals engaged in female foeticides, he said.