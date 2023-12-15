Illegally aborted female foetus found in hospital dustbin in Bengaluru rural

A female foetus was discovered dumped in a dustbin in the operation theatre of a private hospital located in Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Wednesday, December 13. The foetus, estimated to be between 16 to 20 weeks old, was found wrapped in a black polythene cover.
Following the discovery, officials from the Health Department took action by sealing the SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district. The police took several employees, including three nurses, into custody. The hospital owner, D Srinivas, a radiologist and the main accused, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. A lab technician has also been booked in connection with the incident. The police are reviewing hospital records to determine the extent of illegal abortions that may have occurred and are examining CCTV footage.
This incident comes close on the heels of the recent female foeticide racket in Karnataka busted by the Bengaluru city police in November. Over 13 individuals, including doctors, lab technicians, nurses, and agents, have been arrested in connection with the operation which operated in various parts of Karnataka such as Mysore and Mandya and even Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to media reports, Vivek Dorai, Deputy Director of the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostics Techniques Act (PCPNDT), said that during a routine inspection on December 5, officials discovered an unregistered portable ultrasound machine on the hospital premises. Upon bringing this matter to the attention of higher authorities, a subsequent inspection was conducted on December 13.
Dorai mentioned that during the visit to the hospital, the staff, including nurses, failed to provide satisfactory responses to inquiries. Suspecting their behaviour, an inspection of the hospital premises was initiated, leading to the discovery of the foetus in a waste bin at an operation theatre. The hospital was then sealed, and the police were alerted.
The accused individuals have been charged under various sections, including the Prohibition of Sex Selection Act 1994, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, voluntarily causing a woman with child to miscarry (IPC 312), intent to cause miscarriage of a woman with a child resulting in the death of that woman (IPC 314), and other relevant sections.