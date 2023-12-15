Illegally aborted female foetus found in hospital dustbin in Bengaluru rural

This incident comes close on the heels of the recent female foeticide racket in Karnataka busted by the Bengaluru city police in November. Over 13 individuals, including doctors, lab technicians, nurses, and agents, have been arrested in connection with the operation which operated in various parts of Karnataka such as Mysore and Mandya and even Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to media reports, Vivek Dorai, Deputy Director of the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostics Techniques Act (PCPNDT), said that during a routine inspection on December 5, officials discovered an unregistered portable ultrasound machine on the hospital premises. Upon bringing this matter to the attention of higher authorities, a subsequent inspection was conducted on December 13.

Dorai mentioned that during the visit to the hospital, the staff, including nurses, failed to provide satisfactory responses to inquiries. Suspecting their behaviour, an inspection of the hospital premises was initiated, leading to the discovery of the foetus in a waste bin at an operation theatre. The hospital was then sealed, and the police were alerted.