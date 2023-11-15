A sex detection and abortion racket spanning Chennai to Mysuru busted by Bengaluru cops

With Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the ballot, TNM and Newslaundry have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive reporting and analysis. Click here to power our election coverage.

The racket came to light after a routine vehicle check conducted by Baiyappanahalli police on October 15 on Old Madras Road. A car ignored signals by the police to slow down and sped past the checkpoint. The police then chased and intercepted the vehicle near the NGEF signal. When the vehicle was stopped, police found two men and a pregnant woman travelling in the car. Upon interrogation, the men admitted that they were ferrying the woman to detect the gender of the foetus. The accused were running a gender detection centre in a sugarcane field in Mandya, equipped with scanning machines.

The police had earlier arrested Mysuru resident Shivalingegowda, Nayan Kumar from Mandya, Naveen Kumar from Pandavapura in Mandya and TM Veeresh, a native of Davanagere district. Veeresh, identified as the prime accused, conducted ultrasonography to determine the gender of the foetus and informed the couples or their family members. Police said that Dr Tulasiram knew Shivalingegowda when he was working in Mysuru, and the racket began at that time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police East, D Devaraja, told TNM that the gang had been operating for the past three years and charged approximately Rs 20,000 for each detection. “They relied on word of mouth to get customers and then ferried them to the detection centre to detect the gender of the foetus. If the foetus was a female, they would connect them with hospitals and doctors who would perform the abortion,” he said.