Karnataka cabinet approves controversial tunnel road project in Bengaluru

The Karnataka cabinet gave its nod to the construction of Bengaluru’s first tunnel road project, anticipated to cost a staggering Rs 12,690 crore. "The cabinet has granted administrative approval for the tunnel road project, and tender processes will commence shortly," announced HK Patil, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, following the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, August 22.

The 18 km twin-tube corridor connecting Hebbal flyover to Central Silk Board junction was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and he has been instrumental in trying to obtain support for the project despite criticism. While the government argues that the tunnel will provide a much-needed alternative route, experts say that it will exacerbate the city's traffic problems.

A tunnel road is an underground passageway for vehicles to travel through. It provides a direct route through an obstacle, such as a mountain or body of water, that would be otherwise impractical or impossible to traverse by vehicle. In Bengaluru, however, no such topological challenge exists.

Experts point out that Bengaluru's traffic congestion is primarily due to a lack of efficient public transportation and an overreliance on private vehicles. They argue that building more roads will only encourage more people to buy cars, leading to a vicious cycle of traffic congestion.

"The guiding principle should be moving people, not vehicles," an expert who has been on several advisory committees for the state government had told TNM. " By building the tunnel, the political class is giving the signal: keep buying private vehicles, and we will find ways of accommodating it."

Critics point out the logistical challenges and potential environmental impacts associated with the tunnel project, including prolonged construction timelines of up to 38 years and significant tree clearance during road widening phases. Concerns also extend to land acquisition issues and engineering risks like routine flooding due to Bengaluru’s terrain.

In tandem with the tunnel road approval, the cabinet also sanctioned the construction of a 250-meter-tall sky deck, budgeted at Rs 500 crore, aimed at enhancing Bengaluru's tourist appeal with panoramic city views. The project's site is yet to be determined.