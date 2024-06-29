Better public transport & sustainable mobility: Alternatives to Bengaluru tunnel roads

A new multi-modal hub with BMTC Bus terminus, metro stations and suburban rail stations will come up adjacent to Hebbal Flyover. This will facilitate quick and easy changeover from one mode to another and thus help reduce traffic congestion further.

Government of Karnataka is in the process of acquiring several acres of land from Palace Grounds to facilitate widening of both Sankey Road and Jayamahal Road to help reduce traffic congestion.

Current road travel time (Hebbal Flyover to Mekhri Circle): Presently, according to our study, the round-the-clock average time to cover four kilometres from across Hebbal Flyover to across Mekhri Circle is 7-9 minutes. However, with the metro and suburban rail options in place, traffic is likely to reduce, making the road journey even quicker. However, through the tunnel, with a speed restriction of 60 kilometre/hour, it will always take at least four minutes.

The tunnel will also go against the stated objective of Government of Karnataka to increase share of public transport from present about 30% to about 70%.

