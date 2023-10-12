A 190-km tunnel road proposed for Bengaluru traffic: Disaster in the making?

So far, the average rate of building the Bengaluru metro is around 5 kms per year, including overground and above-ground systems. In the past 18 years since metro construction started, 75 kms have been built. In the next six years, another 140 kms is expected to be completed. With this track record, if the same yardstick is used for building 190 km of tunnel roads, it will take at least 38 years for the project to be completed. Given the challenges expected in digging underground for the massive length proposed, machinery might have to be imported too.

Meanwhile, while the construction of such a project takes place, there is large-scale digging up of roads which could further narrow the existing roads. While advocates of the tunnel project claim there will be no tree felling as opposed to building flyovers, design engineers in BBMP say that during the construction, to clear up space on either side of the proposed roads, there will be a need to cut trees. So until it is operational, the project will take up space in a city that is already overburdened.

There is also the issue of the availability of government-owned land to accommodate such a massive project. While it might be premature to envision which parts of the city can integrate underground roads, experts say that when the tunnel roads come onto the surface, there needs to be enough space on roads to be able to join the existing roads. Even if the tunnel road is four-lane, there is just no public government land in Bengaluru to accommodate this convergence. This will require more land acquisition, which means a possibility of multiple delays.

Given Bengaluru’s topography, the city frequently witnesses flooding on surface roads. From an engineering perspective, tunnel roads risk flooding routinely.

Experts peg that building 1 km of this tunnel road will cost around Rs 450 crore. So at 190 kms, the total project cost could exceed Rs 85,000 crore. It would take a fraction of this to improve the already existing public transport infrastructure with much better results.