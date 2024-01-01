Kannada news channel follows and films women on New Year's eve, uploads chastising videos

As the city celebrated the new year on December 31, Kannada news channel NewsFirst, among others, captured Bengaluru’s MG Road, Church Street, and Koramangala with a predatory lens, preying on women.

Instead of celebrating the vibrant city alive with music and laughter, cameras became tools of invasion and misogyny, zooming in on women‘s outfits, faces, and bodies outside pubs. Despite visible discomfort and requests to not be filmed, the cameras of the NewsFirst TV channel continued even in the presence of police officials. They followed women as they left pubs, and many women tried to cover their faces with their palms, requesting the camerapersons not to film them. But the channel persisted in trying to capture their identities.

The channel's coverage also included the relentless footage of a woman being helped into an auto rickshaw while she was inebriated and in no state to actively control or question the actions of the camera crew. The thumbnail for the video read, "Look at the woman in auto falling on anyone in sight.”