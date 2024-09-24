‘If Hindus pick up stones, no Muslim will survive’: BJP leader Pratap Simha sparks row

Former Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, known for his Islamophobic comments and hate speech, has ignited a controversy with his remarks aimed at the Muslim community, stating that “if Hindus pick up stones, no Muslim will survive.”
Simha made these provocative comments on Monday, September 24, while speaking to reporters in Mysuru about the Mahisha Dasara celebration, a counter-hegemonic alternative to the traditional Dasara, which will be celebrated on Chamundi Hill near Mysuru this year. Mahishasura is commonly portrayed as a demon in Hindu mythology, but since 2015, there has been a growing movement of the marginalised people in Karnataka, asserting their cultural histories by celebrating Mahishasura, who they claim is a Buddhist ruler murdered by upper caste Aryans.
Simha addressed his remarks, which were laden with threats and divisive rhetoric, to Muslim religious leaders claiming that none of them were trying to rein in those responsible for wrongdoing. He warned the Muslim community not to “underestimate” Hindus. “Hindus who created nuclear bombs, don’t assume they cannot create petrol bombs,” he said, in an apparent reference to petrol bombs hurled in the recent communal clash in Nagamangala, Mandya district.
“Hindus who run the world’s software industry, don’t assume they can’t attack you... if all Hindus take one stone in their hands, you will not survive for very long,” Simha said.
Simha also criticised the Mahisha Dasara celebration and claimed that the festival disrespects “Mother Chamundi” and will lead to divisions within Hindu society. He said, “Those who have faith in Mahisha should worship him at home. Don't create division in the name of Mahisha Dasara.” He warned that if the Mahisha Dasara celebration continues at Chamundi Hill, devotees of Chamundi will organise Chamundi Chalo to halt the celebration.
In his remarks, Simha also claimed that there was a conspiracy by Muslims to disrupt the Ganesha festival in Davangere, claiming it was part of a larger plan, supported by the state government, to end the celebration of Ganeshotsav in Karnataka.