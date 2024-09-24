‘If Hindus pick up stones, no Muslim will survive’: BJP leader Pratap Simha sparks row

Former Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, known for his Islamophobic comments and hate speech, has ignited a controversy with his remarks aimed at the Muslim community, stating that “if Hindus pick up stones, no Muslim will survive.”

Simha made these provocative comments on Monday, September 24, while speaking to reporters in Mysuru about the Mahisha Dasara celebration, a counter-hegemonic alternative to the traditional Dasara, which will be celebrated on Chamundi Hill near Mysuru this year. Mahishasura is commonly portrayed as a demon in Hindu mythology, but since 2015, there has been a growing movement of the marginalised people in Karnataka, asserting their cultural histories by celebrating Mahishasura, who they claim is a Buddhist ruler murdered by upper caste Aryans.