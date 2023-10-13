'Mahisha Dasara' in coastal Karnataka isn't as surprising as it seems

In addition to the shrine in Barkur, one of the most popular Yakshagana acts in the region is the 'Devi Mahatme', which describes the victory of the goddess Durga over various demons including Mahishasura. Yakshagana, a traditional theatre form that combines dance, music, and dialogue, is popular across the coastal Karnataka region. Yakshagana prasangas or acts typically run from dusk to dawn and draw their themes from Hindu epics.

Noted journalist and coastal Karnataka historian Naveen Soorinje says that even in the 'Devi Mahatme', the performer who plays the role of Mahishasura is considered as important as the one who plays the role of the Devi. "There is a custom of the organiser of the Yakshagana inviting the performer who plays the role of Mahishasura to their home and giving fruits and milk. This is not done with the performer who plays the role of the Devi. This is a way to show that Mahishasura is one of our own," added Naveen.

However, the celebrations of Mahisha Dasara have touched a nerve among Hindutva supporters in coastal Karnataka as Mahishasura is commonly portrayed as a demon in Hindu mythology. The opposition to the alternative celebration has come from the right-wing organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. Speaking at the Hindu Samajotsava in Udupi on October 10, Bajrang Dal leader Dinesh Mendon said, "The Hindu community should come together and oppose the Mahisha Dasara celebrations in the land of Krishna. It cannot be allowed to go ahead in Udupi."