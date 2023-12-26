Pratap Simha's path to power paved with provocation

Pratap Simha is the only Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Karnataka whose political foundation is based entirely on his writings in support of Hindutva and Narendra Modi. The Member of Parliament from Mysuru, who was recently on the national radar after issuing passes to the two Parliament intruders, was one of earliest journalists to openly support Modi in the mid-2000s. He wrote reams in defence of the then Gujarat CM, calling him a sacrificial goat of the Gujarat riots. The key moment in Simha's political journey was the release of his 2008 Kannada book, Narendra Modi: Yaaru Thuliyada Haadi (The Untrodden Road). The book became so popular that during the BJP's national executive meeting in 2008 in Bengaluru, Narendra Modi apparently insisted on Simha's presence for an exclusive interview.