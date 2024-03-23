Hyderabad-based companies were JD(S)’ top donors before 2023 Karnataka polls

MEIL, missing donors, mismatch in data

The buyers of electoral bonds before April 12, 2019, are not known, as the Supreme Court asked the State Bank of India to furnish only the details of bond purchases after that date. Hence, the buyers of bonds amounting to Rs 2.5 crore, which were credited into the party’s account on April 15, 2019 are not known.

The JD(S) had received a total of Rs 89.75 crore according to a letter the party national president HD Deve Gowda wrote to the Election Commission of India on November 9, 2023. However, this letter makes no mention of the names of iLabs and its associated companies, Nara Constructions, or Rithwik Projects, or funds received from them. This is despite the fact the party received money from them during the period between April 12, 2019 and September 30, 2023 for which the SC sought donor data.

While the JD(S) did declare in the November letter that it had received funds from MEIL, it mentioned Rs 40 crore, which was credited into its account on April 18, 2023. This donation of Rs 40 crore however, finds no mention in the latest data released on March 21. Similarly, the Rs 5 crore donation encashed on April 18, 2023 as per the latest data, is not mentioned in the November 2023 letter, raising questions about how much money the JD(S) actually received via electoral bonds, and how much money MEIL actually donated to the JD(S).

This report is part of a collaborative project involving three news organisations – Newslaundry, Scroll, The News Minute – and independent journalists.

Project Electoral Bond includes Aban Usmani, Anand Mangnale, Anisha Sheth, Anjana Meenakshi, Ayush Tiwari, Azeefa Fathima, Basant Kumar, Dhanya Rajendran, Jayashree Arunachalam, Joyal, M Rajshekhar, Maria Teresa Raju, Nandini Chandrashekar, Neel Madhav, Nikita Saxena, Parth MN, Pooja Prasanna, Prajwal Bhat, Prateek Goyal, Pratyush Deep, Ragamalika Karthikeyan, Raman Kirpal, Ravi Nair, Sachi Hegde, Shabbir Ahmed, Shivnarayan Rajpurohit, Siddharth Mishra, Supriya Sharma, Tabassum Barnagarwala and Vaishnavi Rathore.