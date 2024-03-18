JD(S)’s Electoral Bonds: MEIL, Infosys, among top donors

The first installment that the JDS received from the Hyderabad-headquartered company was a bond of Rs 10 crore on March 19, 2019, during Kumaraswamy’s tenure as chief minister. However, the bulk of the bonds — four bonds of Rs 10 crore denomination — from MEIL were encased only in 2023 on April 18.

Embassy Group is the second largest donor to the JDS. Based in Bengaluru, the firm has multiple high value projects in large cities in many states. The company donated bonds worth Rs 22 crore, which were encashed between March and April 2018.

JSW Steel Ltd gave the party Rs 5 crore through three bonds that were encashed in April 2019.

Biocon donated slightly over Rs 2 crore between May 2018 and April 2023. However, a day after the data was released, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted on X the company had not made any political donations either to the JD(S) or any other political party. “At a personal level I purchased electoral bonds which I donated to JDS & several parties. My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money,” she said in her post.