How Karnataka’s civil society groups are taking on the Hindutva juggernaut

Read: Neha’s murder: A rising number of men in Karnataka are killing women they feel entitled to

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha which was started in 1980, still has a hold among farmers across the state, says its president Badagalpura Nagendra. “The PM has not kept its promises. They did not waive loans, nor did they implement the MSP formula prescribed by MS Swaminanthan. They passed the farm laws and called farmers Khalistanis. They did not double farmers’ incomes,” Nagendra said.

“We’ve gone door-to-door across the state. The Constitution is important. We need this system. The authoritarianism we’ve seen in the last few years is not good for the country,” Nagendra says.

Vinay Sreenivasa, a member of Bengaluru-based Bahutva Karnataka, says, initially the group had an issue-based approach. A month after it was formed, the hijab controversy broke out. Its members conducted campaigns and collaborated with activists in Udupi district and elsewhere to protest. Gradually, they also began to meet to discuss through initiatives such as the monthly art “Koota” (gathering) held in Cubbon Park, releasing bulletins and report cards.

Read: Udupi turns into a carnival as hundreds attend walk for religious harmony

Anti-BJP, or pro-Congress?

While the messaging of these groups is clearly anti-BJP, is it pro-Congress? On this question, the groups have different approaches. Some groups urge people to vote for a party that respects Constitutional values. Others followed this line initially, but have begun to tell people to vote for the Congress. “What else can we do? After we say our bit, we’re faced with ‘Ok, so who do we vote for?’” says an activist in Bengaluru.

In Kalaburagi district, advocate Ashwini Madankar, head of Prabhuddha Bharata Sangharsha Samiti which works with children’s education, volunteers as a part of Eddelu Karnataka. “There is a good impression about the guarantees here. But it is us who is going around telling people that they got those benefits because of the Congress. Even Congress workers aren’t doing as much as we are.” Even Isabella has a similar story to share about Dharwad.

Different ideologies, same direction

Whatever limited effect their campaign has, the anti-BJP activists are well aware that it benefits the Congress electorally, even though they are not Congress supporters.

“We have to choose. We know the Congress is filled with capitalists and casteist people. It’s the difference between cyanide and poison. The Congress will kill you slowly. BJP is cyanide, it will kill you instantly. With the Congress, we can fight back and bargain. The Congress is fighting for power. We are fighting to survive,” says Mavalli Shankar, head of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkarvada). Ahead of the previous general election too, the DSS(A) had announced that it would back the Congress.

Manipal-based academic and activist K Phaniraj says that people associated with Eddelu Karnataka are ideologically diverse, but agree that communal polarisation needs to be tackled systematically. “This is a temporary coalition to give a strategic ideological framework for the Congress to work on. We’re not organically linked with it the way the BJP is with the RSS. We’re not here to reform the Congress. We’re doing this so that our movements to achieve social democracy can survive.”

Bengaluru-based political observer Shivsundar says that the idea of supporting the Congress to defeat the BJP electorally is “dangerous”. “Say tomorrow the INDIA alliance comes to power. You will then fight the Congress as the party in power and that will only make the BJP stronger. Unless you defeat the Modi in people’s heads, you cannot defeat him in the polls.” This can only be done through a sustained movement and not ahead of elections, he says.

Many progressive organisations extend mutual support to each other, but not all collaborations are acceptable to everyone.

A Bengaluru-based member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who declined to be named, said that the party would not collaborate with Muslim fundamentalist organisations even if it was for the same goal. “You can’t fight one fundamentalist ideology with another.”

Others hold the opinion that Muslim organisations are few and that it is important to reach out to everyone as long as they are not from the now banned Popular Front of India.

Dalit groups are wary of some activists in the current campaign who are perceived to be on the extreme left. A member of one DSS faction who requested anonymity cautiously said, “The path of the Constitution that Ambedkar showed us is the only way to achieve our goals,” he said.

Un-making the communal majority

There is no way to measure whether campaigns to spread the spirit of the Constitution are effective, especially among privileged people. But that is not the only way to look at these campaigns, activists say.

“When so much hate is being spread, it’s important that people know that there is a counter to that. Many people want to oppose fascism, but they don’t know how to organise. One of the things fascism does, as Hannah Arendt says, is to make people feel alone. We have to break that isolation, build bridges and make forums where people can get together,” says Vinay.

On reaching out to people privileged by caste and class, who are more likely to be supportive of Hindutva, Vinay says, “We’re volunteers, we don’t have that kind of a strategy. But we do try. We did readings of the Preamble in upscale locations of Bengaluru such as MG Road, Church Street, and outside Jayanagar Metro Station.”

Vinay says that many of Bahutva Karnataka’s members are savarna people, but maintains that it’s important to get people from different social identities together and that their campaigns have often managed to do so. “We have to get women, Dalits, Muslims, Christians, and middle class people to sit down in a room and talk to each other.”

The Kannada writer Devanooru Mahadeva once said that it’s easier to build “sanghatanegalu” (organisations) than it is to build “samudayagalu” (communities), Vinay says. “What we’re trying to do amounts to building communities.”

(This reporting is made possible with support from Report for the World, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project)