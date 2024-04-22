Neha’s murder: A rising number of men in Karnataka are killing women they feel entitled to

The murder of the daughter of a Congress leader in Karnataka’s Hubballi has snowballed into a controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising the bogey of ‘love jihad’ and accusing the Congress of displaying a lackadaisical attitude.

Neha Hiremath (24), a first-year MCA student at KLE Technological University, was stabbed to death on April 18 on campus allegedly by her former classmate. She died as she was being taken to hospital. The police arrested the accused Fayaz within hours of the attack.

Neha’s father, Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath, said his daughter was killed because she tried to resist conversion. Fayaz’s family, on the other hand, have said that they want the strictest punishment for their son.

Protests have erupted all over the state, with groups of all political persuasions condemning Neha’s murder. The BJP called a bandh in Hubballi on Monday, April 22, while Dharwad-based Anjuman-e-Islam urged Muslim businesses to remain closed as a mark of condolence. Members of the Anjuman also visited Neha’s family to express condolences.

Neha’s murder follows at least three other incidents in the past month alone, where men have attacked, often fatally, former partners or women they try to initiate relationships with. Such violent responses to rejection reflect a sense of entitlement among men — empowered and nurtured by patriarchal belief systems — which allows them to think they have the right to silence women who reject their advances.

Just last week, a man named T Suresh stabbed his former girlfriend Anusha in a park in JP Nagar in Bengaluru . Anusha had complained to the police who let him off after giving a written undertaking. Anusha’s mother, who witnessed the murder, hit Suresh with a brick, which caused the latter’s death.

On April 14, police arrested Pradeep of Bengaluru , who killed Ruksana, a woman who worked in Mysuru. They even had a baby. He killed her and burned her body near Tumakuru. The baby was found abandoned in Bengaluru and handed over to the police.

At the end of March , Girish of Bengaluru stabbed Farida Khatoon to death in a public place. Police said she turned down Girish when he asked her to marry him. Girish had converted to Islam and changed his name to Rehan Ahmed, but later changed his name back to Girish to get his sister married.

In February this year , Deepa of Chikkaballapur was missing for five days before her decomposed body was found in a rented house. Police suspect the involvement of a man believed to be her boyfriend.

In February 2023, Shrinivas killed Shivaleela, an 18-year-old paramedical student in Bidar. He had been stalking her for several months .

In March 2023, Dinakar Banala stabbed Leela Pavithra Malavathi who worked in Bengaluru. Both of them were from Andhra Pradesh and were reportedly in a relationship. He killed her when she broke it off with him.