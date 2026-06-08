Days after threatening to resign, Ramalinga Reddy says he will limit work to BTM Layout

Days after withdrawing his resignation, senior Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he would restrict his political and administrative work in Bengaluru to his BTM Layout constituency and would not take up other city development responsibilities.

Speaking to the Times of India, Reddy said he would soon take charge of the Water Resources Department and focus on that portfolio. “It has been offered to me. I shall do better work than any other minister,” he said.

He added that his involvement in Bengaluru-related matters would be limited. “I shall limit my work to BTM Layout. I will not go over and beyond it in the city,” he said, adding that he would “not even consider” Bengaluru development responsibilities in the future.

The remarks come days after Reddy, an eight-time MLA, withdrew his threat to resign following discussions with the Congress high command and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Reddy had objected to not being allocated the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which was assigned to Krishna Byre Gowda.

According to the Times of India, sources in the party said Reddy’s dissatisfaction stemmed from having to approach another “junior” minister for funds and assistance related to Bengaluru projects after the portfolio allocation. The report also said that his remarks could indicate that he would stay out of organisational activities related to the upcoming civic elections.

The developments follow a week of discussions within the Congress. On June 5, Reddy announced his resignation from the Cabinet, alleging that Shivakumar had not honoured an assurance regarding the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Shivakumar then met Reddy for a late-night discussion at a private hotel, lasting nearly two hours. Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Chief Minister described the issue as an internal party matter. “This is a family issue, and we will resolve it among ourselves,” Shivakumar said.

Reddy later withdrew his resignation after discussions with party leaders and was assigned the Water Resources portfolio.