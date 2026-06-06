Karnataka CM holds late night talks with Minister; Ramalinga Reddy says issue to be resolved

Following late night talks to resolve the resignation row, Minister for Water Resources and eight-time MLA from Bengaluru, Ramalinga Reddy stated on Saturday that he has been assured of resolution of the matter. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held talks with him late at night at a private hotel, with the meeting reportedly lasting for around two hours.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister Shivakumar had gone back on an assurance regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, when asked whether he would withdraw his resignation, Minister Reddy said, “See, the Chief Minister and I have discussed the matter. Let’s wait and see how things turn out. He met me at 11 P.M., we had dinner, and he left at 1 A.M.”

When asked whether the Chief Minister had provided any concrete explanation, especially since he had reportedly acknowledged promising Reddy the Bengaluru Urban portfolio, Reddy said Shivakumar did not discuss the issue further.

“No one has spoken to me other than Chief Minister Shivakumar,” he added.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is likely to meet Reddy to pacify him.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in the early hours of Saturday after meeting Reddy at a hotel, said in his presence that internal issues within the Karnataka Congress would be resolved within the party, adding that leaders are like a family and differences would be sorted out through discussion.

Speaking to the media after late-night consultations with senior minister Ramalinga Reddy at a private hotel, Shivakumar said there was no need for concern over the developments and described the situation as a normal part of political life.

“This is a family issue, and we will resolve it among ourselves. I am the Chief Minister, and he is a minister. At the same time, we are all friends. Ramalinga Reddy is a senior leader of the party and has played a key role in strengthening the party in Bengaluru and working for its growth,” he said.

When asked whether Reddy’s dissatisfaction had been resolved, Shivakumar responded cautiously, avoiding a direct confirmation. On whether Reddy would continue with the same portfolio, he declined to comment on internal discussions.

“What we have discussed regarding portfolios and other matters—can everything be told in front of the media?” he asked.

Commenting on such political developments, he said fluctuations within the party were natural. “All this keeps happening. Rain, thunder, lightning, sunrise and sunset are all natural,” he said, using an analogy to describe internal political changes.

When asked whether Ramalinga Reddy had agreed to changes in his portfolio, the Chief Minister said there was no question of anyone leaving the party. “Has he said he will leave the party? He has expressed his feelings. There has been some miscommunication, and we will correct it,” he added.