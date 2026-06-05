‘Have been humiliated’: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy quits over portfolio row

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and minister R Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the state Cabinet just two days after taking oath, citing strong dissatisfaction over the portfolio allotted to him.

Reddy was assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation department but had reportedly expected the Bengaluru Development portfolio, a politically significant department overseeing the state capital. He said the department had earlier been “assured” to him during internal discussions in 2023, with an understanding that he would receive it later in the power-sharing arrangement.

In his resignation letter, he thanked the CM for including him in the cabinet but said he is resigning, as he cannot function against his conscience.

According to reports, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and current Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had both indicated he would be given the Bengaluru Development portfolio, but it was eventually allotted to Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

“I have been humiliated time and again and cannot take it anymore,” Reddy said, adding that he would remain in the Congress and continue as an MLA despite stepping down from the Cabinet. He also stressed that he was “not angry, only disappointed” and would send his resignation through his personal secretary instead of submitting it in person.

Reddy, a veteran leader with over five decades in the party, has held portfolios including Transport, Home Affairs, Primary and Secondary Education & Sakala, and Food and Civil Supplies in the Karnataka government.

Reacting to his resignation, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he was one of his closest friends in the cabinet and he would sort out the problem after discussing it with him.