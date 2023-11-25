Caste and feudalism in Kambala: A case against the sport’s celebration in Bengaluru

On page 35 of his 1990 book ‘Karavali Janapada’, Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Purushottama Bilimale writes in detail, as an eyewitness, about how the Koragas were treated during Kambala events. “As the night wears on, the speed of the Koragas’ dance increases, and slowly sexual activities begin. They first embrace each other, and then begin to strip one another of their clothes. At this stage, many are completely naked. Some are minimally clothed (with only a loincloth). Someone might dress as a girl, and the rest of the men would climb on top of him. In the events I witnessed, the Koraga women were mere spectators to this men’s activity, and not involved in them. Some older and younger men stood engrossed in the homosexual acts unfolding before them, while others masturbated to it. Those who ejaculated wiped or washed it (semen) off with the water from Kambala field. The entire dance and the group’s movements mimicked the actions that take place during sexual intercourse,” he writes.

On page 37 of the same book, Purushottama Bilimale says that as the night breaks into day, the Koragas slow down their dance and head towards the Kambala field. “Once there, they form groups of three. Two members of the group kneel down and imitate the posture of buffaloes. The third member ties a rope around the necks of the two kneeling people and acts as the Kambala runner. These mock trials are performed by Koragas to imitate the real Kambala, where buffaloes run on the fields with Kambala runners. The Koraga man who acts as the Kambala runner shouts, while bystanders scream at the men donning the role of the buffaloes. After reaching the finishing line, the ‘buffaloes’ snort and the bystanders beat them with sticks, just like in the real Kambala. By now it is well into the morning, and tens of thousands of people would have gathered to watch the Koragas race. This mock race, which takes place on the Kambala fields for about an hour, isn’t considered an important part of Kambala.”

The irony is that Purushottama Bilimale, who is a scholar of folklore and cultural studies, justifies this atrocity and the degrading cultural norms designed for Dalit and Adivasi bodies. On page 46 and 47, he writes, “Sexual activities need no elaborate definition. The manner in which it takes place reveals its (metaphorical) meaning. It is a reconciliation of the desire for creation expressed through sexual intercourse, and the fertility of the field expressed through the sowing or weeding of the field. The practice of human intercourse on fields before sowing is not just confined to Tulu Nadu, but is a common occurrence across the world. It is a ritual. What is important to us in Tulunadu is to ask why the Koragas engage in this work. Though it is difficult to give an appropriate answer, we can say that this practice explains the relationship of Koragas with the land. Koragas, who work as servants of the landlords, become participants in these types of practices as they directly involve themselves in the methods of production. It is special that they have the strength to participate in fertility rituals. On the morning of Kambala, lemons are provided to the Koragas to complement the fertility ritual.”

To the researcher, Kambala’s relegation or reduction of Koragas to a showcase of sexual activity appears to be a fertility ritual, and not caste violence. It is ironic that such a noted intellectual and researcher believes a starving community wields such power.