Brij Bhushan Singh’s name dropped from Bengaluru Kambala event

Brij Bhushan, the BJP Member of Parliament who faces allegations of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers, will not be participating in the two-day Kambala event in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Kambala Committee decided to drop Bhushan's name from the guest list after facing public backlash and controversy surrounding his invitation. This comes after TNM reported that Brij Bhushan has been invited to the event to felicitate wrestlers in Bengaluru.
The organisers issued a statement, saying, "After the controversy, it was decided to drop Brij Bhushan's name from the invite. We have decided to change the invitation at the last moment." Brij Bhushan was expected to felicitate local wrestlers on November 25. Kannada actor Darshan, former BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, National Consumer Cooperative Federation Chairman Vishal Singh, were the other guests at the felicitation.
Congress MLA and Honorary President of Bengaluru Kambala Committee, Ashok Rai, explained that Bhushan had been invited due to his past involvement in training wrestlers from the Kudubi and Siddi communities during the National Games in Goa. However, Rai clarified, "After the controversy, it was decided to drop Brij Bhushan's name from the invitation letter."
The inaugural Kambala event in Bengaluru, featuring the ancient agricultural practice of buffalo racing, is set to happen at the Palace Grounds in the city. Former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda have been designated as the chief guests for the main opening ceremony scheduled for 10:30 am on November 25. The official guest list for the two-day occasion includes various political figures from both the BJP and Congress parties, such as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Speaker UT Khader, and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.
Accusations against Brij Bhushan include sexual harassment, physical abuse, dictatorial functioning, and financial irregularities in the administration of WFI. Prominent Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have asserted that he manages the WFI in a manner resembling a 'fiefdom.' In September 2023, the Delhi Police told the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court that Brij Bhushan never missed an opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers.
On October 11, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, took part in the 'kere pooje' (groundbreaking ceremony) to initiate the preparation of the Kambala track for the forthcoming event. Also in attendance were former Deputy CM and BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, along with Congress MLAs NA Harris and Ashok Kumar Rai.