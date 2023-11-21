Brij Bhushan Singh’s name dropped from Bengaluru Kambala event

Brij Bhushan, the BJP Member of Parliament who faces allegations of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers, will not be participating in the two-day Kambala event in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru Kambala Committee decided to drop Bhushan's name from the guest list after facing public backlash and controversy surrounding his invitation. This comes after TNM reported that Brij Bhushan has been invited to the event to felicitate wrestlers in Bengaluru.

The organisers issued a statement, saying, "After the controversy, it was decided to drop Brij Bhushan's name from the invite. We have decided to change the invitation at the last moment." Brij Bhushan was expected to felicitate local wrestlers on November 25. Kannada actor Darshan, former BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, National Consumer Cooperative Federation Chairman Vishal Singh, were the other guests at the felicitation.

Congress MLA and Honorary President of Bengaluru Kambala Committee, Ashok Rai, explained that Bhushan had been invited due to his past involvement in training wrestlers from the Kudubi and Siddi communities during the National Games in Goa. However, Rai clarified, "After the controversy, it was decided to drop Brij Bhushan's name from the invitation letter."