Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual assault, invited to felicitate wrestlers in Bengaluru

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers, has been invited to a two-day Kambala event taking place in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26. A former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan is expected to felicitate local wrestlers on November 25. Kannada actor Darshan, former BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, National Consumer Cooperative Federation Chairman Vishal Singh, will be the other guests at the felicitation. The grand Kambala event, organised by a private group called the Bengaluru Kambala Committee, will have four stages where multiple events will be held over the two days.

TNM reached out to the organisers of the event, who defended their decision to invite the MP. “Karnataka wrestlers won medals in the National Games held in Goa. They got the opportunity because of the Wrestlers Federation and the winners wanted to be felicitated by MP Brij Bhushan,” they said. The organisers said the MP hasn't yet confirmed his presence at the event.