How BJP yielded to 'Go back, Shobha!' demand in Chikkamagaluru

The resounding cry of "Go back, Shobha!" reverberated across Karnataka's Chikamagaluru, capturing the simmering discontent within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards their current Member of Parliament, Shobha Karandlaje. Their calls were finally heard as the party moved Shobha to Bengaluru North constituency and assigned the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat to the former minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Shobha was the only woman candidate who won from southern states from BJP in the 2019 elections. A two-time MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Shobha faced a wave of vehement anti-incumbency sentiments, evident in a string of protests orchestrated by party members in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. The Chikkamagaluru faction of the BJP spearheaded protests against Shobha's candidacy, initially appealing to the high command to refrain from fielding her in the Udupi-Chikkmagaluru constituency.

BJP had to nominate a candidate for the Bengaluru North constituency as the incumbent MP and former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda had announced retirement from electoral politics. Meanwhile, in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, BJP leader CT Ravi – a four-time MLA who lost in the Assembly elections in 2023 – and Pramod Madhwaraj, a former Congress minister who switched sides to the BJP in 2022, had aspired for a ticket from the constituency.