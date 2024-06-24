Bengaluru’s traffic problem cannot be fixed with tunnel roads: Here's why

Written by Rajkumar Dugar

In October 2023, Deputy Chief Minister/Bengaluru Development Minister, DK Shivakumar, had announced a 190 kilometre-tunnel road as a solution to ease Bengaluru traffic. In May 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced its initial phase plan to construct an 18 kilometre-tunnel road connecting Hebbal and Central Silk Board. This road will include five entry and exit points for vehicles.

A tunnel road is an underground passageway for vehicles to travel through. It provides a direct route through an obstacle, such as a mountain or body of water, which would be otherwise impractical or impossible to traverse through by vehicle. In Bengaluru, however, no such topological challenge exists.

Unfortunately, the Government of Karnataka is far from exhausting all other relatively easier options available. It has also failed to instil confidence of completion of such projects in stated time and cost. Ejipura Flyover, started in 2017, is still languishing. Work on Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is moving at a pace which is an insult to snails. Also, there has not been any popular demand for tunnel roads in Bengaluru. In fact, when we put up a 48-hour open public poll on 8 March 2024, giving two options, 91.9% voted for better public transport and only 8.1% voted for tunnel roads.

With low transparency in such a major and first-time proposed project for Bengaluru, one has to go by what is available in the public domain. Unfortunately, even in this, there is no consistency. For example, there are reports of the project costing from as low as Rs. 300 crores per kilometre to Rs. 690 crores per kilometre. Even the routes, the length, the executing agencies, etc. have been changing. The latest in this series is that the BBMP is planning an 18 kilometre-tunnel road system at a cost of Rs. 8,000 crore and planned for completion by the end of 2024!

The proposed tunnel road raises important questions

The government’s move to building the first four kilometre-tunnel road raises many questions, some of which are: