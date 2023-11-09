Bengaluru: Chargesheet against Chaitra Kundapura and associates in BJP ticket scam

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Wednesday, November 8, filed an 800-page chargesheet against Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura and seven associates, including the head pontiff of an ashram in central Karnataka. They are accused of cheating a businessman of Rs 5 crore by promising him a BJP ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls that were held in May.

A Central Crime Branch officer said that the charge sheet was filed before the first Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, with statements from 75 witnesses.

Chaitra was arrested on September 13 for allegedly defrauding Govind Babu Pujari, a businessman, of Rs 5 crore under the pretext of securing him a BJP ticket to contest the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections. Chaitra, known for delivering inflammatory speeches targeting the Muslim community, sought refuge at the residence of Suraiyya Anjum, a Muslim woman and Congress leader when the FIR was filed against her.