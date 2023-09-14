Hindutva activist Chaitra known for hate speeches hides in Muslim woman's house to avoid arrest

Chaitra Kundapura, a known anti-Muslim speaker and right-wing activist, allegedly sought refuge in the home of a Muslim Congress leader, Suraiyya Anjum, as Karnataka police closed in on her. This astonishing twist unravels a complex narrative of hate speech, deception, and a desperate bid to evade the police. Chaitra was arrested after a Hindu businessman, Govind Babu Pujari, filed a complaint against Chaitra and her associates, alleging an elaborate scheme that culminated in a loss of crores of rupees. Govind belongs to the Billava community and is the Managing Director of ChefTalk Food and Hospitality.

Chaitra Kundapura's controversial reputation predates the recent incident. Her history is punctuated with provocative speeches, frequently delivered at gatherings organised by right-wing groups such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). These provocative speeches have garnered staunch supporters and vocal detractors, further cementing her polarising image. Her social media profiles are replete with snapshots from rallies against the Muslim community, public outreach endeavours, and advocacy campaigns. She authored a book on the contentious subject of love jihad, titled Prema Pasha, which translates to ‘love noose’.

The saga began when Govind Babu, a resident of Bengaluru, met Chaitra in June 2022. She promised him a BJP ticket for the Byndoor constituency in the Assembly elections. Govind Babu was introduced to Gagan Kadur, the Chikkamagalur Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary, who claimed to have influential connections within the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Minister’s office.

Further entangled in the scheme, Govind met Vishwanath, presented as a prominent RSS leader residing in north India. Vishwanath assured Govind of his crucial role in securing the BJP ticket, demanding a significant financial commitment in return. Govind complied, parting with a sum of Rs 50 lakh.