Hindutva activist Chaitra known for hate speeches hides in Muslim woman's house to avoid arrest

Chaitra Kundapura, a known anti-Muslim speaker and right-wing activist, allegedly sought refuge in the home of a Muslim Congress leader, Suraiyya Anjum, as Karnataka police closed in on her. This astonishing twist unravels a complex narrative of hate speech, deception, and a desperate bid to evade the police. Chaitra was arrested after a Hindu businessman, Govind Babu Pujari, filed a complaint against Chaitra and her associates, alleging an elaborate scheme that culminated in a loss of crores of rupees. Govind belongs to the Billava community and is the Managing Director of ChefTalk Food and Hospitality.
Chaitra Kundapura's controversial reputation predates the recent incident. Her history is punctuated with provocative speeches, frequently delivered at gatherings organised by right-wing groups such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). These provocative speeches have garnered staunch supporters and vocal detractors, further cementing her polarising image. Her social media profiles are replete with snapshots from rallies against the Muslim community, public outreach endeavours, and advocacy campaigns. She authored a book on the contentious subject of love jihad, titled Prema Pasha, which translates to ‘love noose’.
The saga began when Govind Babu, a resident of Bengaluru, met Chaitra in June 2022. She promised him a BJP ticket for the Byndoor constituency in the Assembly elections. Govind Babu was introduced to Gagan Kadur, the Chikkamagalur Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary, who claimed to have influential connections within the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Minister’s office.
Further entangled in the scheme, Govind met Vishwanath, presented as a prominent RSS leader residing in north India. Vishwanath assured Govind of his crucial role in securing the BJP ticket, demanding a significant financial commitment in return. Govind complied, parting with a sum of Rs 50 lakh.
According to the complaint, the elaborate ruse continued as Chaitra orchestrated conference calls, with Vishwanath falsely affirming Govind’s candidacy, citing the backing of influential BJP leaders. The pattern persisted, leading Govind to meet the Hire Hadagali Abhinava Halasri math seer, who allegedly held sway with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The seer demanded an exorbitant Rs 1.5 crore for his endorsement, which Govind paid in early 2023.
Additional demands for Rs 3 crore were made by an individual introduced as a member of the BJP's central election committee. Govind complied once again, transferring the funds to Chaitra and her associates.
However, on March 8, 2023, Govind grew suspicious when he received news of Vishwanath's untimely demise. Govind later found that Vishwanath was an impersonator named Ramesh, who was paid Rs 1.2 lakh for his role. The supposed BJP committee member was, in reality, a street-side kabab vendor in Bengaluru’s KR Puram.
On April 24, Govind called Chaitra and Gagan to his office and asked them to return his money. According to Govind, they told him that Rs 3.5 crore was with Vishwanath, and when Govind said he would file a complaint, Chaitra threatened him, saying she would stage a suicide attempt. She also demanded time to return his money. Following this, Govind filed a complaint with Bengaluru’s Bandepalya police station. The Special Inquiry wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) started investigating based on Govind’s complaint.
According to the police, the one place Chaitra deemed “safest” when the law came knocking was the household of Suraiyya Anjum, a youth Congress leader in Udupi, who was a former colleague at a news channel. CCB sources said that they had served a notice to Anjum to appear before the investigating officer to clarify her stand.
Meanwhile, Anjum has denied the allegations of sheltering Chaitra at her abode. She told TNM, “Why would I shelter her at my house? I haven’t met her in years,” She also added that she hasn’t received any summons from the police.
CCB authorities were alerted to Chaitra Kundapura’s location at the Krishna Math in Udupi on Tuesday night, based on a tip-off. She was found in the parking area and was apprehended by the police, along with her two associates, Gagan Kadur and Srikanth Nayak Pelattur. CCB sources said that during her arrest, Chaitra attempted to swallow a finger ring but was thwarted by policewomen. She was brought to Bengaluru immediately. Chaitra will be in judicial custody for ten days.