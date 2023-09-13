Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura held for duping man of Rs 5 cr promising BJP seat

In his complaint, Govind alleged that Chaitra and seven others orchestrated an elaborate scam, promising him the coveted MLA ticket from Byndoor in Udupi district for the May 2023 Assembly elections.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the financial transaction unfolded from July of the previous year and continued until March 2023. The complainant grew suspicious when the alleged culprits claimed the funds were in possession of an RSS leader named Vishwanath, who, as it turns out, never existed. When Govind Babu pressed for his money's return, Chaitra and her associate Gagan Kadur went off the grid, compelling him to seek police intervention.

Govind Babu further stated that Chaitra and Gagan went to great lengths, hiring a person named Ramesh to impersonate a fictitious RSS leader, Vishwanath. The complainant also added that he handed over Rs 1.5 crore to a seer named Abhinava Halasri, purportedly at the behest of the non-existent Vishwanath, and an additional payment of Rs 3.5 crore to the accused.

The FIR also stated that the accused convinced the complainant of their close connections with influential BJP figures. Govind Babu was coerced into making substantial payments, culminating in a financial loss of Rs 5 crore.