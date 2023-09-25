Bengaluru Bandh organisers urge people to support protest by staying at home

Pro-Kannada organisations, who have called for a bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 26, have urged people to join their protest rally or to sit at home and support the shutdown. The bandh has been called to protest against Karnataka releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. According to Shanthakumar, president of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association, more than 100 organisations have supported the bandh. The protest rally is set to commence in Bengaluru's Town Hall at 11 am, culminating at Freedom Park. “We would like to warn the state government that messing with Cauvery won’t result well. We also urge the people to participate peacefully,” he said.

Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party Chief Chandru said that they decided to support the bandh promptly. "We may represent various political parties, but we should remember that Cauvery isn't a political issue," Chandru asserted.

Read: Bengaluru bandh on September 26: Here are the reasons why

Responding to former MLA Vatal Nagaraj calling for a Karnataka state-wide bandh on Friday, September 29, Shanthakumar said that they would decide their support for it after the Bengaluru bandh. “We had reached out to Vatal Nagaraj but he never said he was against the Bengaluru bandh. We will decide about our participation in the Karnataka bandh on September 25.”