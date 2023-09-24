Bengaluru bandh on September 26: Here are the reasons why

Trade unions, farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 26, demanding that the Karnataka government should not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. As part of the bandh, these protesting groups have even asked schools and colleges to remain closed on Tuesday. Further, shops, factories, companies and transportation are also expected to extend their support to the bandh.

The official call for the bandh was given on Saturday, which stated that it will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26. With the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)-backed staff participating in the bandh, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (Karnataka SRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services are expected to be affected. Further, Ola Uber Driver's and Owner's Association are also participating in the bandh, according to reports. So, here is why the bandh is happening:

The ongoing dispute over the Cauvery river water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been a recurring issue for decades. The current call for bandh stems from a direction by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) last week, that asked the Karnataka government to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days.