Karnataka bandh on September 29: Activists say will block national highways, airport

Pro-Kannada organisations led by the Kannada Chaluvali group have called for a Karnataka state wide bandh on Friday, September 29 to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The state bandh call has been issued by former MLA Vatal Nagaraj who also heads the Kannada Chaluvali.

At a press meet held on September 25, Vatal Nagaraj said that they would not turn back from the bandh call on September 29. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” he said. He insisted that it will be a ‘sampoorna Karnataka’ bandh and said that the shutdown would be implemented in all districts.

Vatal Nagaraj also withdrew support for the Bengaluru bandh on September 26. It remains to be seen if the court will allow a second shutdown in a week.