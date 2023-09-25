Karnataka bandh on September 29: Activists say will block national highways, airport

Pro-Kannada organisations led by the Kannada Chaluvali group have called for a Karnataka state wide bandh on Friday, September 29 to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The state bandh call has been issued by former MLA Vatal Nagaraj who also heads the Kannada Chaluvali.
At a press meet held on September 25, Vatal Nagaraj said that they would not turn back from the bandh call on September 29. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” he said. He insisted that it will be a ‘sampoorna Karnataka’ bandh and said that the shutdown would be implemented in all districts.
Vatal Nagaraj also withdrew support for the Bengaluru bandh on September 26. It remains to be seen if the court will allow a second shutdown in a week.
Meanwhile, the Ola Uber drivers and owners association has announced that they will be withdrawing their support from the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday. They also asked the Government to open rowdy sheeter list if cab drivers are attacked by protestors on Tuesday.
"There was meeting where in it was decided that another bandh would be held statewide. We have decided to participate in the statewide bandh and have withdrawn from the Bengaluru bandh as we cannot participate both the days," Tanveer Pasha, President of Ola Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association.
Trade unions and various farmer groups have called for a bandh in the state capital of Bengaluru on Tuesday demanding the state government to not release water to Tamil Nadu. As part of the bandh, schools and colleges in Bengaluru will remain closed on Tuesday and even shops, factories and transportation are expected to not be functional.
The ongoing dispute over Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been a recurring issue for years and the current call for protests erupted after the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) directed the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. However, the Congress-led Karnataka government continues to argue that there is no water available to release to Tamil Nadu and that a distress formula is missing.