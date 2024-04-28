Prajwal Revanna leaves country as CM orders SIT probe into sex abuse allegations

According to the Karnataka Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, which filed a complaint with the women’s commission, visuals of the influential politician sexually abusing women and coercing them into having sex were being circulated across Hassan district through pen drives and were also circulating on social media. The videos allegedly show Prajwal Revanna with numerous women.

“This incident has pushed numerous women’s lives into danger, and damaged their dignity,” the Vedike had said in its complaint to the women’s commission.

The incident has now turned into a controversy with Congress leaders demanding answers from the JDS and BJP which are contesting the Lo Sabha polls in alliance. Voting for seats that the JDS is contesting concluded on April 26.