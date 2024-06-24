After Prajwal Revanna, IPS officer BK Singh assigned his brother Suraj’s case

The sexual assault case filed against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna has been assigned to Karnataka ADGP (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh (BK Singh), who is also currently handling two other high-profile cases of sexual assault that have shocked the state.

Senior IPS officer BK Singh is from the 1996 batch and was made ADGP (CID) in December 2023. He is currently heading the CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is investigating the widespread abuse that Suraj’s brother, Prajwal Revanna, has been accused of. Prajwal is presently in judicial custody.

Suraj and Prajwal’s parents, HD Revanna and Bhavani, have meanwhile been accused of kidnapping one of the women whom Prajwal allegedly raped. While Revanna has been granted bail, the court gave pre-arrest bail to Bhavani.

Singh is also investigating a complaint of alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Read: Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj Revanna arrested for sexual assault on JD(S) worker

Allegations against Suraj Revanna emerged on June 21 when a male JD(S) worker appeared on a Kannada TV channel and accused Suraj of sexually assaulting him. An FIR was filed at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station the next day, and the case was transferred to the CID on June 23.

Complaints against Prajwal, accusing him of sexual assault and filming the assaults, were filed at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station. An SIT headed by Singh was formed on April 28 to investigate all complaints relating to the case. Currently, four women have accused Prajwal of sexual assault.

BK Singh had earlier led the SIT formed to investigate the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.