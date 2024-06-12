CID asks Yediyurappa to appear before them in POCSO case today

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has sent a notice to BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to appear before it on June 12, Wednesday, in connection with the POCSO case filed against him in March. According to sources in the CID, Yediyurappa is in Delhi and has not responded to the notice yet.

The notice comes two days after a writ petition was filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking his arrest. Yediyurappa allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl at his house in Sanjay Nagar on February 2. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint against him with the Sadashivanagar police on March 14.

A notice has been issued to Yediyurappa under Section 41(a) of the CrPC (asking an accused to appear before the police where the offence does not require arrest).

Advocate S Balan, who is representing the minor’s family, filed the writ petition with the High Court on June 10 after the minor’s brother approached him.

Yediyurappa has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his house in Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar on February 2. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station against Yeddyurappa on March 14. She alleged that he assaulted her daughter when they had gone to seek his help in getting justice for a previous sexual assault against her daughter.

Balan told TNM that he filed the writ petition with two main demands. “The investigation is progressing very slowly, and we asked for a status report. We have also asked for Yeddyurappa’s arrest,” he said.

The writ petition noted that the girl’s statement had already been recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The girl’s mother had also written to the Chairperson of Karnataka State Women’s Commission, Nagalakashmi Choudhary, on April 29, urging that Yeddyurappa be arrested.

Despite this, the case was not investigated as defined under Section 2(h) of the CrPC, nor was he even given a notice under Section 41(a).

The minor’s mother died on May 26 at Nano Hospital in Bengaluru, hours after she was admitted with respiratory issues.