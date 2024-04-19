ABVP conducts massive protest on Neha’s killing in Hubballi, calls for her killer’s ‘encounter’

Mounish Gowda, ABVP Hubballi’s organising secretary, said that Karnataka should implement measures along similar lines to the measures taken by Delhi and Telangana following the Nirbhaya and Disha’s rape and murder cases. “Such incidents have now reached north Karnataka as well. The perfect way to serve justice to Neha will only be an ‘encounter’ of Fayaz. If our demands are not met, we will initiate a bigger protest and call for Karnataka wide bandh,” he said.

“I request the police, forget about the orders given by the government. You have a Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar has given you rights through the Constitution. I urge you to use those rights and request that you execute a shootout and give justice to those who built this prestigious institute and to Neha’s family,” said another ABVP leader.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also claimed that the incident was a case of ‘love jihad’, while others blamed the Congress government for losing control over the law and order situation in Karnataka. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also contesting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Dharwad constituency, said, “this is an unfortunate incident and I feel there is an angle of love jihad. When the girl refused the boy’s advances, he killed her. The girls are scared, if such things go on, how will they come to college. The law and order situation has collapsed in Karnataka under the Congress government. A certain community also benefits from their appeasement politics.”

Calling it a “classic case of love jihad,” BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that the murderer's family must pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the victim’s family and the government must stop any benefits that the victim’s family is receiving.