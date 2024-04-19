Stalker stabs Hubballi-Dharwad councillor’s daughter to death inside college

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old student was stabbed to death by a former classmate in her college in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, April 18. The victim, Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, succumbed to multiple stab wounds inflicted by Fayaz, who was lying in wait for her outside the college.

Despite the efforts of college authorities and fellow students to rush Neha to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries en route. Neha, a first-year MCA student at KLE Technological University where the incident occurred, was declared dead upon arrival at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital.

The accused Fayaz, who is from Savadatti in Belagavi district, was captured on CCTV footage carrying out the vicious attack before fleeing the scene. He was arrested within hours of the attack by the police and further inquiry is underway.