Video shows former DMK MLA pushing Chennai Mayor, gets called out by netizens

While the alleged harassment took place in Guindy, Chennai on July 31, a previous video of the ex-MLA swiftly turning the Mayor with force to face the camera while campaigning for Erode bypoll elections has also surfaced. Commenting on the issue, a Twitter (now X) user wrote, “I strongly criticise the behaviour of ex-MLA with the Chennai Mayor Priya in a public function. The audacity to pull her at wish. Irrespective of the party, such things should be called out. Seems he is repeating this !! At least he should be warned sternly.”