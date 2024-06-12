With BJP’s might cut down, will India’s film industry rediscover its spine?

Since June 4, there has been a flurry of analyses on what Modi 3.0 will be like, considering this is the first time as Prime Minister that he will be leading a coalition government. The fractured mandate has led many to hope that a strong opposition will force the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to tone down its communal rhetoric, and apply the brakes on its tendency to ram through laws and policies without adequate debate and discussion.

But what about those who enabled the BJP’s authoritarian style of functioning and normalised its hate politics? Apart from the ‘Godi’ media, there’s also Bollywood and a section of the south Indian film industries that slavishly pandered to the government’s propaganda machine. Will there now be a turn-around?

Political parties across the spectrum have used cinema as a platform to spread their ideology. Many actors too have entered politics by building their votebase through cinema. Actor-politician NT Rama Rao who played several mythological roles – particularly that of the Hindu god Krishna – even dressed up in such costumes when he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian ideology was spread through scriptwriters like CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi, who went on to dominate the political landscape of the state. But what sets apart the cinema we saw in earlier decades from the propaganda films after 2014, is the blatant targeted communal hate and disinformation that can’t be justified as ‘creative freedom’.

For instance, at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), acclaimed filmmaker and jury chair Nadav Lapid said that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files (2022) was a “vulgar propaganda” film and that its submission had shocked his fellow jury members. Other than its lone Indian member – Sudipto Sen who later went on to direct the grossly inaccurate The Kerala Story (2023) – the rest of the jury stood by Nadav Lapid’s statement.

Interestingly, Narendra Modi and the BJP celebrated The Kashmir Files as a masterpiece, and its success went on to spawn other films that were in a similar vein. States led by the BJP government made The Kashmir Files tax free but nobody from the PM’s party condemned the calls for violence against Muslims that rang out in cinema halls.

In 2017, a BJP politician placed a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the heads of actor Deepika Padukone – married to Ranveer Singh – and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their film Padmaavat. Surajpal Amu, the BJP’s then chief media coordinator in Rajasthan, had also threatened to break the legs of Ranveer who was playing the role of the antagonist Alauddin Khilji in the film.

The climate of fear only persuaded most of Bollywood – with a few exceptions like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and others – to succumb to the pressure. There were also rich rewards to be reaped for pushing the BJP’s agenda. Actor Kangana Ranaut was banned from Twitter (now called X) for her hate-filled dog whistles, but is now a Member of Parliament, having contested on a BJP ticket and won the Lok Sabha polls from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP and its supporters heavily targeted Bollywood through campaigns like the spectacle surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ahead of the Bihar elections, and calls for boycott of films such as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Many also made attempts to tarnish the industry by labelling it ‘Urduwood’ and a haven for drugs (the arrest of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was part of this). But a visible section of the industry stayed mum or actively participated in driving the hate. If at all they spoke about the government, it was to dutifully parrot lines about “development”, like ‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna – who acts in Hindi and southern films – speaking to ANI about the Atal Setu bridge ahead of the polls in Mumbai. She also starred in an ad lavishing praise on the “development” ushered in since 2014.