Ayodhya Ram temple consecrated, BJP, RSS leaders perform ceremony

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on Monday, January 22 with the completion of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Pran Prathishta ceremony began at 12.20 pm and was completed at 12.28 pm. The ceremony was completed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Pejavar math seer Vishwaprasanna Thirtha Swami.

The Ram Lalla idol is 51 inches tall and is supposed to represent a 5-year-old child standing on a lotus. The idol, which was sculpted was Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, was adorned heavily with jewels.

Several political leaders, actors, and sports stars from across the country were in attendance. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Hirani, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Ayushman Khurrana, among others were present at the ceremony. Actors from the south including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi were in attendance. Music performances were held and popular singers like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anuradha Paudwal. Other celebrities who attended the ceremony include Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, and Anil Kumble. Political leaders from the south were also in attendance like former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Pawan Kalyan, and Chandrababu Naidu.