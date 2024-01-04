VJ Aishwarya Ragupathi alleges molestation at Dhanush’s Captain Miller event

Anchor and Kollywood actor Aishwarya Ragupathi has alleged that she was sexually harassed by an audience member at a pre-release event for Dhanush’s upcoming Captain Miller. The event took place in Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, January 3. The issue came to light after a video of Aishwarya confronting a man by catching hold of his collar and slapping him repeatedly has since gone viral. Issuing a statement on her social media handle, Aishwarya said, “In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn't let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn't able to accept that he had the guts to grab a woman's body part. I shouted and attacked him,” she said.

The actor further added, “I have good people around me, and I know there are lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters!” It is unclear as of now if a case has been registered with the Chennai police.