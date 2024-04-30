Urvashi’s J Baby depicts mental health and caregiving with nuance

Complexities of familial relationships and responsibilities

At the core of the movie lies the relationship between a mother and her children—three sons, Senthil, Selvam, and Sankar, and two daughters, Sharmila and Selvi. While the movie discusses the ways in which parents take care of their children, it also shows the pressures that children face while taking care of their parents.

J Baby begins with a police officer chiding Senthil and Sankar for not taking care of their mother who often shuttles between their houses and that of their sisters and sometimes even goes to other relatives’ places to stay. Sankar himself seems to believe that she had left because he hadn’t taken care of her. Yet all five children find it hard to take care of their mother, who has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and bipolarity. They struggle to make ends meet, are in the middle of extremely difficult work schedules, and are occasionally compelled to get their mother out of ridiculous scenarios. When Baby locks up people in their homes, or steals postal letters, it is her children who are blamed for not keeping track of her actions.

Selvi (Melody Dorcas), the younger daughter, laments to the doctor at the government hospital that neither she nor her siblings are able to keep an eye on their mother’s actions because they are accountable at their jobs and homes. In fact, a nurse tells Sankar that numerous families abandon their relatives at the hospital and they are forced to stay there. Even at the elderly women’s home in Kolkata, we see the women who stare blankly at Senthil and Sankar as they search for their mother. These are, after all, women whose children will never come in search of them.

While children are often bound through societal codes to obey their parents, it is much more difficult for elderly parents to listen to their children. In a heart-rending scene, when Selvi and Sankar are in a moral dilemma about whether to leave their mother in the hospital, Baby takes the decision for them and leaves. She is not one to listen to her children and walks away from them angrily, as the food that Selvi lovingly prepared for her mother—the payasam from the Deepavali celebrations—splatter to the ground.

Senthil seems aloof and uninterested in seeking out his mother. The only times that he says he wants to find her is when everyone expects Sankar and not Senthil to take the responsibility. Yet, we realise that Senthil is riddled with insecurities that he refuses to acknowledge even to his own family, especially to Sankar.