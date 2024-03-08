J Baby review: Urvashi dazzles in a story that tries too hard to pack a punch

The story also takes its time to bring in Urvashi, waiting like Kollywood formula films to give the actor the mass entry she deserves. While this delayed introduction increases the excitement to finally see an actor of Urvashi’s calibre on screen, it ultimately feels like a let down.

J Baby wants to tell a tale centring Urvashi without exclusively falling back on her comedic timing alone, but the film makes you wonder what exactly it wants you to think of Urvashi. Is she the “baddest girl alive” Roshan Jamrock and Tony Britto’s ‘Little Bit Crazy’, like the film’s title track tells you she is? Or is she someone with a serious condition that needs a lot of help? Yes, maybe she’s a bit of both, but the film doesn’t do enough to establish that. Instead, for all its empathy rare for Kollywood, it ultimately takes the easier route of leaving the ending to the Amma-sentiment rather than ask how a family as economically vulnerable as Baby’s is going to be able to provide the support she requires. With a public healthcare system that is so faulty, the usual response is to simply lock away the mentally ill.

By the end of the film, you wonder if an actor like Urvashi has been wasted. The delay in bringing her into the story and the piecemeal manner in which her backstory is provided to us don’t do enough to forge a connection with her character. It instead feels like these elements are thrown together in the hope they stick with us because many of us have an emotional tie to the actor whom we’ve grown up watching on screen.

Yet, Baby also defies Kollywood’s traditional mother roles as paragons of virtue who are allowed no self-interest or care for themselves. More than anything else, this is a film based on a true story. In 2015, a woman like Baby did indeed go missing from Chennai and was tracked down in Kolkata. Paying homage to the real-life story, J Baby even stars someone who was integral in bringing the real-life Baby home. But the surprise elements don’t do enough to keep you completely engaged.

J Baby has a lot of heart and a lot to say. If only it could have decided better what to leave out, would it have told a more well constructed story.

