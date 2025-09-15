Opinion: Anger at Lokah misses how Malayalam cinema belongs in Bengaluru too

Malayalam cinema’s latest blockbuster Lokah Chapter One: Chandra has swept the box office across India, winning both critical acclaim and commercial success. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a young woman with supernatural abilities summoned from Sweden to take on a criminal cartel in India. The story reimagines the Kerala folklore of Kalliyankattu Neeli for a modern audience, with Chandra hiding her powers in a Bengaluru apartment. I watched it on a Monday evening in a packed Hyderabad theatre, delighted by its blend of folklore and urban life — the icing on the cake being the familiar setting of my hometown, Bengaluru.

But not everyone shared that joy. In Bengaluru, especially among Kannadigas and sections of the Kannada film fraternity, the movie has triggered anger . A now-deleted dialogue is accused of insulting the city’s women, while others complain that Malayalam films misrepresent Bengaluru, mangle Kannada, and reduce the city to pubs, parties, drugs, and violence. Some even question why Bengaluru has become the preferred setting for Malayalam filmmakers, even when their movies are location-agnostic.

As a Kannada speaker from Bengaluru, I want to respond to these complaints — and explain why much of this outrage misses the point.

The ‘offensive’ dialogue that was deleted

The dialogue in question is where a policeman tells his mother he will never marry a woman from Bengaluru and goes on to slut-shame them. This outrage led to the filmmakers issuing an apology and deleting the sequence, at least in Karnataka’s theatres.

When I watched the movie in Hyderabad, the dialogue was not deleted. And I am glad it was not. There was no need for it to be cut or for an apology to be offered. It is clear to anyone who has seen the film that the policeman is the main antagonist, and it is natural that a villain says despicable things.

Even if this policeman were not the villain, the dialogue is a realistic depiction of the likely worldviews of many policemen — not just in Bengaluru, but across the world. People with social capital may hold the police on a pedestal, but the oppressed experience the reality. If the filmmaker had glorified this character, intended the audience to cheer for the dialogue, or actually held those views about the city's women, the outrage would have been justifiable. But none of these are true.

It feels like offence is being taken at the audacity of an “outsider” making a character slut-shame Bengaluru women. Perhaps it is being taken as a personal affront to the masculine pride and honor of Bengaluru’s Kannadigas that a Malayali filmmaker allowed a character to say bad things about the city’s women, presumably Kannadiga women.

Isn’t this the same right-wing trope of tying pride in one’s ethnic, religious, or national identity to the ‘honour’ of women who share that identity? There are numerous examples in Kannada films of protagonists — not even negative characters — saying deeply misogynistic things about women. Many superstar movies from the late 1990s and early 2000s has him go on edgy monologues that slut-shame women, either the leading female character or a random woman on the street. These monologues in these films are celebrated even today by these very people. Is it that local filmmakers have the licence to let their characters slut-shame women?

Do Malayalam films misrepresent Bengaluru?

For those unfamiliar, much of the criticism surrounding Lokah is that Malayalam filmmakers have failed to correctly represent the lives of average Kannadigas in the city. This is because many Kannadigas hold strong notions that they have primacy over Bengaluru. They consider the Kannadiga lived experience as the most authentic, and in extreme cases, the only authentic lived experience in the city.

From this notion stems the displeasure that Malayalam films have disregarded their hard-fought primacy and dared to centre the lived experiences of the thriving Malayali diaspora. It is important to first identify this for what it is: a supremacist expectation.

Why is the Kannadiga lived experience the only authentic one in Bengaluru? Why is there an expectation that any film set in the city should only centre the Kannadiga lived experience? Why should Malayalam filmmakers who want to make movies about the Malayali diaspora in Bengaluru first learn about the lives of Kannadigas, or Tamils, or Telugus, or Dakhnis?

When Kannada filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekar made America America or Nanna Preethiya Hudugi, did he centre the lives of white, Anglo-Saxon Protestants from San Francisco or New York, or the lived experience of first-generation Kannadiga immigrants to the United States? Wouldn’t it have been both ridiculous and racist if white supremacists had attacked his films for failing to “understand” the United States and its people? Kannadigas should stop denying or feeling angry that Bengaluru is a multicultural and multiethnic city.

Secondly, it is deeply inaccurate to equate Bollywood films about ‘south Indians’ with Malayalam films set in Bengaluru. Bollywood productions claim to represent the south Indian lived experience, and fail terribly. Malayalam films set in Bengaluru do not make such claims.

Did the filmmakers of Bangalore Days, Aavesham, or Lokah ever say their film represents the average Kannadiga lived experience? Absolutely not. They claim to represent the Malayali lived experience in Bengaluru. Whether that is accurate should be judged by the Malayali diaspora living in the city, not by Kannadigas who are outsiders to that experience.