Dulquer Salmaan’s studio apologises, promises to cut ‘offensive’ line from Lokah

Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films has issued a public apology after a dialogue in its latest release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, sparked backlash for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people from Karnataka. The controversy reportedly stems from a line delivered by one of the film’s antagonistic characters, in which women from Bengaluru are slut-shamed.

In an official statement released on Monday, September 2, the production house said they regretted the “oversight,” assuring that no offence was intended and that the dialogue in question will be either removed or edited at the earliest.

“At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended,” the statement read. “We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology.”