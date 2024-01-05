Mammootty-Jyothika’s Kaathal is out on OTT: Here’s where to watch the film

Jeo Baby’s critically acclaimed film Kaathal- The Core, starring actors Mammootty and Jyothika, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film received widespread acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of a married couple – Mathew Devassy (Mammootty) and Omana (Jyotika) – who seek to end their 20 years of marriage.

The story takes place in the background of Kerala’s local body elections, for which Mathew is contesting as a candidate for a Left party. This is when his wife Omana files a petition for divorce, leading to speculations about his sexuality. The fact that Mammootty, a superstar, took on the role of a closeted gay man without hesitation was widely hailed after the release of the film. Besides acting in it, Mammootty has also produced the film under the banner of his production house Mammootty Kampany.