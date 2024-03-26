In Malayalam director Blessy’s films, the men are impassioned and fractured

From Kaazhcha to Kalimannu

In hindsight, his debut has remained his finest to date. The lucidness with which Blessy portrays the emotional disruptions in Kaazhcha keeps us immersed, despite the film’s overwhelming subtexts. When villager Madhavan (Mammootty) who is screening films on the beach stumbles upon a grubby, hungry Gujarati boy (Yash Gawli), his heart doesn’t immediately brim over with kindness. Their strange attachment grows steadily and nonchalantly, leading us to that inevitable moment when Madhavan takes him home. The communication is solely between hearts, compassion is the language that glues them. And astonishingly, even with all the cynicism clouding our judgment, we are prepared to absorb their bond.

Soon it became evident that pathos was the cornerstone of his narratives. If Kaazhcha’s climax seemed like Blessy had a macabre sense of justice, in Thanmathra (2005), through the narrative of an Alzheimer’s patient and his family, he took us into a newer abyss of emotional distress. As government employee Rameshan Nair (Mohanlal) slips into Alzheimer’s, we are as devastated as his family. His decline is well-documented, crushing your spirit as intended, and by the time reality sinks in, we are sort of rationally prepared. Having said that, more than Rameshan’s state, we are more shaken up by his family’s helplessness. Though tethered to melodrama, both seasoned (Nedumudi Venu, Jagathy Sreekumar) as well as the fresh cast of good actors effectively convey their anguish.

With Palunku (2006), the chinks in his armour were showing. As always, the narrative starts unfussily, framing a cosy traditional family headlined by naive villager Monichan (Mammootty), his wife, and two little girls. All is well in their universe until he is lured by the city lights, leading to a dreadful closure. All the emotional sequences are dramatically staged to trigger instant pity (and maybe a fear in the audience that it could happen to them). And this time, he misses out on subtlety. Monichan’s guttural cry, though ensured to move guaranteed weepers, doesn’t linger once the credits roll.

Bhramaram (2009) is essentially a diluted version of Sibi Malayail’s Kireedam (1989), minus the crushing intensity. You have a man (Mohanlal) constantly at odds with his fate as he lands in jail for a crime he never committed. If that wasn’t enough punishment, life throws him into even more piteous situations, snatching every ounce of happiness from him. So what redeems this sadistic, unmoving narrative to an extent? Mohanlal’s earnestness.

At this point, it seemed as if Blessy was searching for stories to emotionally manipulate the audience. Some of the casting choices were also odd. The characters played by Suresh Menon in Bhramaram and Anupam Kher in Pranayam could have assembled so much more depth if he tried any other actors from Malayalam.

In Calcutta News (2008), Blessy shifts focus to the city of Kolkata and a relevant issue. It has a young woman who gets entangled in a human trafficking racket and finds herself drawn towards the journalist who rescues her. At the core of this underrated work is a sublime romance that’s beautifully and coincidentally linked to the larger issue. Despite the many holes in the narrative (the depiction of television journalism lacked nuance and also reeked of artificiality), the stark and realistic portrayal of the flesh trade in the dark alleys of Kolkata — with a startlingly disturbing climactic stretch — can be the reason why it failed to bring in the box office numbers. Blessy brings a naïve, orphaned Krishna Priya (Meera Jasmine) who marries a pimp and narrowly escapes a human trafficking racket, to evoke the horrors of this still rampant trade. That he employs a subtle, non-preachy tone to narrate the otherwise bleak subject is refreshing. Notably, this was also the time he started neglecting the sub-characters in his story.

And then he came up with one of the most memorable love stories in Malayalam cinema, Pranayam. Blessy being Blessy, features an ageing couple to narrate this piece of sublimity. The film is also about the beauty of second chances, between a woman who has been disillusioned in love, and a man who has been cruelly let down by fate but never wallows in self-pity. Grace (Jayaprada) and Mathews (Mohanlal) have woven a romance for ages, routing every skeptic’s theory on love and companionship. And then we have an unlikely friendship between Mathews and Grace’s former husband (Anupam Kher), that’s doused in compassion, forgiveness, and honesty. If there is one thing Blessy brings unflinchingly into his narratives, it is the depth and intimacy in man-woman relationships. From casual banter and enduring companionships to their undiminishing carnal compatibility, the married couples in Blessy’s world are tender and sanguine.

In fact, that is also the only redeeming image in his weakest work yet, Kalimannu (2013). The gentle, passionate romance between Meera (Shwetha Menon) and Shyam (Biju Menon), however, still isn’t enough to help us tide over the banal narrative.

In Kalimannu, Meera, who previously worked as a bar dancer and Bollywood ‘item girl’, is finally making her debut as a heroine, when her husband Shyam who is a taxi driver meets with an accident and is declared brain dead. From there emerges a woman’s desire to have a baby through artificial insemination. The film was in the news for filming Shwetha’s real-life delivery live. Almost everything about Kalimannu was tacky, including the screenplay (worsened by a preachy climactic stretch), the execution, and characterisations. Largely set in Mumbai, the staging is worsened by clichéd representations and shallow dialogues.