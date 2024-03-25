Meet Najeeb, the real life hero behind Prithviraj film The Goat Life

He lived in a desert for two years, without seeing a single human being other than his brutal employer who tortured him. He did not have a spare dress to change into, and he herded 700 goats all by himself. At some point, he stopped believing that he was human, and came to think of himself as one among the goats.

Najeeb from Aadujeevitham (Goat Days) has touched the heart of all those who've read the 2008 Malayalam novel written by Benyamin, which won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2009. Translated to eight languages, the novel's English translation appeared in the long list of Man Asian Literary Prize 2012 and in the short list of the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2013. The book has now been adapted to screen, helmed by veteran Malayalam director Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the film is slated for release on March 28.

But who is the actual protagonist behind this best-selling novel?

Najeeb is not a mere figment of the author's imagination. He is a real person, based on whose life Benyamin crafted one of Malayalam literature's dearly loved novels. In January 2018, when he came to Thiruvananthapuram as a delegate of Loka Kerala Sabha, the unlikely hero of Aadujeevitham spoke to TNM about his first journey overseas - to Saudi Arabia, as a migrant labourer from a village named Arattupuzha at Haripad in Alappuzha. The year was 1993.

Like thousands of Keralites who are not very well-educated, Najeeb also left his homeland in search of a job that would enable him to have a better life. He was told by the agent that the job is that of a salesman in a supermarket, but this was a blatant lie.

“From the airport, it was a two-day travel and it seemed never-ending. From that itself, I realised that it was a trap,” Najeeb said.