From Parava to Romancham: The on-screen evolution of actor Arjun Ashokan

But Arjun’s role in Ahammed Khabeer’s June is quite tricky. On the face of it, he is problematic—that smitten boy who silently stalks June (Rajisha Vijayan) from school days. It’s especially bothering in the song montage, which has Anand (Arjun) secretly following June all through her school and college life. But they manage to reclaim his sanity when he meets June at a crucial juncture in her life. Arjun is very likeable in those stretches, never discomforting, just a long-term friend she can rely on. Yet you know that the love is still there in his eyes.

Director Ahammed Khabeer says they wanted a new actor for Anand and decided on Arjun after Parava. “We checked his Instagram, found both his young and slightly older look nice and felt he has a face that’s very relatable,” Ahammed says, echoing Mridul’s thoughts about Arjun’s willingness to submit himself for a character. Another aspect about Arjun is his affable nature, says the June director. When he signed him for Madhuram, Arjun went out of his way to acquaint himself with his costars and that reflected on screen.

In Wolf, he played a toxic boyfriend, while in Madhuram, he was an emotionally unavailable spouse, and a wayward young man who indulges in casual fights in Ajagajantharam. But it’s perhaps when he slips into those boy-next-door moments that the actor in him really shines. That way, Deepu in Super Sharanya, is tailormade for Arjun – an affable lad who falls easily in love and is battling minor conflicts in his love life. It’s his naturality that wins here as well.

Suraj in Pranaya Vilasam is once again the boy next door who has been in and out of love, and is in a steady relationship, but finds himself infatuated with an older woman. When his mother dies, he develops a bond with his dad. Again, Arjun makes him look very easy and relatable. His character Hamza in Thuramukham deals with oppression and poverty, set in British India. If his brother Moidu has aligned with the oppressors, Hamza has chosen his father’s path of righteousness, but ends tragically. As Ahmed says, Arjun can fit into any landscape and play various shades with ease. That’s evident in the way he handles Hamza. In the same year, he was good fun as Sethu in Trishanku, who tries to elope with his girlfriend, but ends up being chaperoned by his uncles.

Vivek feels he needs to be a bit more choosy at this stage. Agrees film critic Sreehari, who thinks he is too visible these days— “He has an easygoing presence but is too visible, and if only he took time to think about his craft, he can still surprise us,” Sreehari says.

Neelima Menon has worked in the newspaper industry for more than a decade. She has covered Hindi and Malayalam cinema for The New Indian Express and has worked briefly with Silverscreen.in. She now writes exclusively about Malayalam cinema, contributing to Fullpicture.in and thenewsminute.com. She is known for her detailed and insightful features on misogyny and the lack of representation of women in Malayalam cinema.

