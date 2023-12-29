Devil review: Kalyan Ram’s film loses steam when it attempts to mimic RRR

In case you aren’t tired already, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Devil is the latest Telugu film attempting to milk the prevailing sentiment of right-wing nationalism. The film directed by Abhishek Nama, at least officially , starts with an interesting premise of a murder mystery, though it later becomes a subplot to a larger story about espionage and the return of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.

The story takes place in the year 1945, and revolves around the British Secret Service’s ploy to catch Subash Chandra Bose. An undercover operative working with the Azad Hind Fauj, or the Indian National Army (INA), tips off the British about the arrival of Bose, who is returning from Burma. Similar to the British officers shown in Rajamouli’s RRR, these Secret Service agents are vicious and ruthlessly torture supporters of the INA to extract information.

Kalyan Ram, a secret agent of the British whose codename is Devil, is entrusted to capture the Indian freedom fighter. As an upright and intelligent officer, he gives a convincing performance. The film also stars actors Samyuktha, Malavika Nair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ajay, and Satya. Neither Samyuktha nor Malavika gets enough screen time, but they are adequate in their roles.

Devil’s production value is exceptional. The costumes and sets immerse you in this world, but the repeated use of the same set could have been avoided. Though cinematographer Soundar Rajan S impresses with his shots, it becomes evident that most of the shooting took place indoors.

Though the first half of the film moves at a snail’s pace, coupled with some banal dialogues such as “Fortunate for us, unfortunate for them,” the content is original. But the murder investigation does not give enough highs. The crime investigation can be passed off as a children’s story. It is evident that Srikanth Vissa, who wrote the story and screenplay, was more invested in the larger plot than the murder mystery. In his earnesty to give a ‘stunning’ second half, Srikanth puts the story on hold for a long while. This decision becomes a major problem in the film’s pacing.