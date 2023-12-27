‘It’s my baby’: Director Naveen Medaram on being denied credit for Devil

Ahead of the release of Nandamuri Kalyanram’s Devil on Friday, December 29, filmmaker Naveen Medaram broke his silence and issued a statement claiming ownership of the film.

In a long statement, Naveen wrote that Devil is his film “no matter who says what.” However, surprisingly, he did not mention legal action against producer Abhishek Nama, nor did he approach the court to halt the release of the film. Instead, he wished actor Kalyanram success for the film.

Sharing his statement on social media platform X, the director said, “I have dedicated over three years of my unwavering effort to bring 'Devil' movie to life. From conceptualising the script to developing the screenplay, meticulously selecting costumes to fabrics, choosing locations to designing sets, every element of the film bears my personal touch, realising my artistic vision.”