Kaatera review: Darshan springs back into form with violence-heavy drama

More importantly, Tharun Sudhir knows how to utilise Darshan's star power and how to mould it for his film. The relationship between him and the superstar is of a give-and-take nature, because while he tells the story through the hero, Darshan, he also ensures the actor delivers a strong performance in return. The Challenging Star may not be the most gifted actor out there, nor is he known to work incredibly hard on his roles (at least of late). But when someone constructs a narrative that fits the bill for him, almost everything falls into place — and that's exactly how Kaatera works.

But that said, the film is also almost too dense and long for our comfort, and that's because of the unnecessary scenes involving the lead couple of the film. One could sense some scepticism in the lead-up to the release of Kaatera regarding whether the pairing of Darshan and Aradhana Ram would work or not. The age gap between the two is quite evident both on and off the screen but beyond that, it's the lack of inventiveness on the director's part that makes things dull. Aradhana has the enterprising role of an educated, strong-willed woman and is also meant to be Kaatera's love interest. In an attempt to make both aspects of her personality relevant, the film dishes out a few too many sequences that are redundant in isolation. And that, in turn, causes the chemistry between the two to be unexciting.

Kaatera nevertheless makes up for all the drawbacks through some exciting action sequences that are staged, choreographed, and executed very well. If counted, one might find not more than four large fight sequences but each of them occurs at the right dramatic moment, lending that sense of catharsis to the audience. The rest of the cast comprising Jagapathi Babu, Kumar Govind, Shruti, Vinod Kumar Alva, Vijanath Biradar, Avinash, Rohit Pandavapura, and others is impressive and fits well into the make-believe world imagined by Tharun Sudhir.

There is probably nothing distinctive about Kaatera, but the film works because it doesn’t try to be anything else. It would be unfair to call it a rehash because even though Tharun Sudhir and co. use an old formula, there is a lot of originality in the way they employ those tropes. Moreover, for those yearning to see Darshan in his element, this one's a must-watch.